Taita-Taveta Assembly passes delayed Finance Bill with amendments

| Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 18th 2018 at 22:32 GMT +3

Members of the County Assembly finally passed the County Finance Bill yesterday, introducing new taxes.

Outdoor advertising for banners with religious messages will be charged Sh50 per day plus Sh500 application fee.

Religious organisations will pay Sh1, 000 per year per square metre for signboards, Sh250 per day for roadshows involving small vehicles and Sh2, 000 for trailers.

Excerpts from the Hansard and House committee minutes will cost Sh500 while county assembly minutes will cost Sh200 and county assembly acts Sh1, 000.

County assembly reports will cost Sh500 for the first 100 pages, and Sh3 per page thereafter. Hiring the county assembly's open grounds will cost Sh2, 000 per sitting and Sh5, 000 per day.

Sisal cess will be increased to Sh2, 000 and annual licences for tree and flower nurseries will cost Sh500. Kiosks will pay Sh2, 000 in monthly rent.

Private slaughterhouses will pay Sh40 per head while iron ore extraction will cost Sh1, 000 per tonne and posho mills Sh2, 100 in licences.

