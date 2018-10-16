survey
Chambers set to host global event Next Story
Jambojet increases flight frequency to 49 to the Coast Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Beer lovers face price spikes, shortages as climate changes: study

By Reuters | Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 15th 2018 at 19:57 GMT +3

Climate change will brew trouble for beer lovers in coming decades as it shrinks yields of barley, the top grain used to make the most popular alcoholic drink, a study published said.

ALSO READ: How two cows can help you produce cooking gas

Extreme weather events featuring both heat waves and droughts will occur as often as every two or three years in the second half of the century if temperatures rise at current rates, the study said.

Average global barley yields during extreme events are expected to drop between three and 17 per cent, depending on  the conditions.

RELATED TOPICS:
Climate Change

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

How climate change is destroying Earth’s ecosystems: study

How climate change is destroying Earth’s ecosystems: study

Why Africa urgently needs a paradigm shift in conservation

Why Africa urgently needs a paradigm shift in conservation




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON tuesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited