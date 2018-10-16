Beer lovers face price spikes, shortages as climate changes: study

| Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 15th 2018 at 19:57 GMT +3

Climate change will brew trouble for beer lovers in coming decades as it shrinks yields of barley, the top grain used to make the most popular alcoholic drink, a study published said.

Extreme weather events featuring both heat waves and droughts will occur as often as every two or three years in the second half of the century if temperatures rise at current rates, the study said.

Average global barley yields during extreme events are expected to drop between three and 17 per cent, depending on the conditions.