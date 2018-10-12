survey
How former MP Danson Mungatana lost Sh76m to conmen Next Story
National Land Commission in project land row Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

Governor Nyong'o and sister ordered to include nephews in multi-million late father's property

By Harold Odhiambo | Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 11th 2018 at 22:16 GMT +3

Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o during a presser on July 02, 2018 where he revealed hat the county cabinet had passed at a chatter proposal that will be debated in the assembly in the coming weeks to uplift Kisumu to city status. [Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard])

The High Court has ordered Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and his sister to include all the children of their two sisters in the list of beneficiaries of their father’s multi-million shilling estate.

ALSO READ: Nyong’o ordered to include nephews in multi-million property

In her judgement, Justice Thrispisa Cherere also revoked the administrative certificate that placed Prof Nyong’o (pictured) and Risper Nyagoy as the sole controllers of the expansive estate.

Nyongo’s nephews, Geoffrey Omondi and Kenneth Odhiambo, had asked the court to have their families included in the list of beneficiaries.

They argued that other family members were also left out.

The property valued at about Sh200 million includes 100 acres in Miwani under a 99-year lease, parcels of land in Manyatta, Tamu and Milimani estates, and East Rata in Seme sub-county in Kisumu.

It also includes another parcel of land with flats along Jogoo Road in Nairobi.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

In earlier proceedings, Nyongo and Nyagoy had objected to the inclusion of the two nephews, arguing that they were not beneficiaries of the property.

Nyagoy, who also represented Nyong’o, told a Kisumu court that the omissions were not done in bad faith.

But in her judgement yesterday, Ms Cherere said the grant that the two obtained to manage the property was obtained illegally.

ALSO READ: Kisumu clinician jailed for bribery

“I am satisfied that the grant was obtained by concealment of material facts and non-disclosure of the applicants' interests and on the basis of untrue allegations,” the judge said.

Past attempts to solve the case out of court have failed

RELATED TOPICS:
High Court
Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o
Kisumu
Kenneth Odhiambo
Family Property

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kisumu clinician jailed for bribery

Kisumu clinician jailed for bribery

Shoddy drug case probe costs taxpayers Sh7.4m

Shoddy drug case probe costs taxpayers Sh7.4m

Retired President Moi marks Moi Day at home in Kabarak

Retired President Moi marks Moi Day at home in Kabarak

Kisumu gang attacks police officer, steals gun

Kisumu gang attacks police officer, steals gun




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited