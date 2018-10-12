Governor Nyong'o and sister ordered to include nephews in multi-million late father's property

| Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 11th 2018 at 22:16 GMT +3

Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o during a presser on July 02, 2018 where he revealed hat the county cabinet had passed at a chatter proposal that will be debated in the assembly in the coming weeks to uplift Kisumu to city status. [Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard])

The High Court has ordered Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and his sister to include all the children of their two sisters in the list of beneficiaries of their father’s multi-million shilling estate.

ALSO READ: Nyong’o ordered to include nephews in multi-million property

In her judgement, Justice Thrispisa Cherere also revoked the administrative certificate that placed Prof Nyong’o (pictured) and Risper Nyagoy as the sole controllers of the expansive estate.

Nyongo’s nephews, Geoffrey Omondi and Kenneth Odhiambo, had asked the court to have their families included in the list of beneficiaries.

They argued that other family members were also left out.

The property valued at about Sh200 million includes 100 acres in Miwani under a 99-year lease, parcels of land in Manyatta, Tamu and Milimani estates, and East Rata in Seme sub-county in Kisumu.

It also includes another parcel of land with flats along Jogoo Road in Nairobi.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

In earlier proceedings, Nyongo and Nyagoy had objected to the inclusion of the two nephews, arguing that they were not beneficiaries of the property.

Nyagoy, who also represented Nyong’o, told a Kisumu court that the omissions were not done in bad faith.

But in her judgement yesterday, Ms Cherere said the grant that the two obtained to manage the property was obtained illegally.

ALSO READ: Kisumu clinician jailed for bribery

“I am satisfied that the grant was obtained by concealment of material facts and non-disclosure of the applicants' interests and on the basis of untrue allegations,” the judge said.

Past attempts to solve the case out of court have failed