survey
Safaricom appoints Nonini creative brand ambassador Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Careers

President Uhuru Kenyatta appoints Eva Msando, new faces to head different parastatals

By Sara Okuoro and Valentine Kondo | Published Sat, September 22nd 2018 at 14:15, Updated September 22nd 2018 at 14:37 GMT +3
President Uhuru Kenyatta [Courtesy]

 

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed various famous and not-so-well known Kenyans to serve parastatals in different capacities in a special gazette notice.

ALSO READ: MPs open defiance to Uhuru and Raila signals simmering political rebellion

 

Late IEBC ICT manager Chris Musando’s wife Eva Buyu was on Friday appointed as member of the Export Processing Zone. She will sit in the same parastatal with Former Mbooni MP Kisoi Munyao and John Masaba.

Zedekiah Bundotich alias Buzeki will serve as chairman of Chemelil Sugar Company. Former senate speaker Ekwe Ethuro will head the Higher Education Loans Board in a five year long term.

The president also rewarded Raila and Kalonzo allies with various positions most of whom lost in 2017 elections.

Faith Waigwa, former LSK vice chair will serve the Public Procurement Administrative Review board for three years.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Export Processing Zone (EPZ) has Paul Gicheru as its new chair. The novel head will serve from October 2, up to a maximum of three years.

Former IEBC chairman Issack Hassan takes over as the chairman of Kenya Industrial Institute.Meru senatorial aspirant Mugambi Imanyara who lost to Mithika Linturi  will serve as the head of Kenya industrial Estates for a period of three years.

East African Portland Cement Company will be led by Edwin Kinyua who takes over as from October 2.

ALSO READ: Kenyans to establish Coast Guard after law passed

NASA CEO Norman Magaya will be a board member of Kenya Film Classification Board.

Successful rugby player Humphrey Kayange is also among the beneficiaries of state parastatal appointments.

The appointments took effect on September 20, 2018.

RELATED TOPICS:
Uhuru Kenyatta
Chris Msando
Eva Msando
Export Processing Zone
Kisoi Munyao
John Masaba
Ekwe Ethuro
Raila
Kalonzo
Faith Waigwa
Humphrey Kayange
Norman Magaya
Kenya Film Classification Board
East Africa

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Using cooking stoves now costlier than fueling diesel guzzlers

Using cooking stoves now costlier than fueling diesel guzzlers

Uhuru, Raila condole with victims of ill-fated MV Nyerere

Uhuru, Raila condole with victims of ill-fated MV Nyerere

Kenyans on twitter react to new tax law

Kenyans on twitter react to new tax law

Life just got harder for Kenyans as Uhuru signs Finance 2018 Bill into law

Life just got harder for Kenyans as Uhuru signs Finance 2018 Bill into law

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Careers

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited