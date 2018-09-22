President Uhuru Kenyatta appoints Eva Msando, new faces to head different parastatals

| Published Sat, September 22nd 2018 at 14:15, Updated September 22nd 2018 at 14:37 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed various famous and not-so-well known Kenyans to serve parastatals in different capacities in a special gazette notice.

Late IEBC ICT manager Chris Musando’s wife Eva Buyu was on Friday appointed as member of the Export Processing Zone. She will sit in the same parastatal with Former Mbooni MP Kisoi Munyao and John Masaba.

Zedekiah Bundotich alias Buzeki will serve as chairman of Chemelil Sugar Company. Former senate speaker Ekwe Ethuro will head the Higher Education Loans Board in a five year long term.

The president also rewarded Raila and Kalonzo allies with various positions most of whom lost in 2017 elections.

Faith Waigwa, former LSK vice chair will serve the Public Procurement Administrative Review board for three years.

Export Processing Zone (EPZ) has Paul Gicheru as its new chair. The novel head will serve from October 2, up to a maximum of three years.

Former IEBC chairman Issack Hassan takes over as the chairman of Kenya Industrial Institute.Meru senatorial aspirant Mugambi Imanyara who lost to Mithika Linturi will serve as the head of Kenya industrial Estates for a period of three years.

East African Portland Cement Company will be led by Edwin Kinyua who takes over as from October 2.

NASA CEO Norman Magaya will be a board member of Kenya Film Classification Board.

Successful rugby player Humphrey Kayange is also among the beneficiaries of state parastatal appointments.

The appointments took effect on September 20, 2018.