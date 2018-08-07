Kenya Power interrupts power in 11 counties

| Published Tue, August 7th 2018 at 09:37, Updated August 7th 2018 at 09:42 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: At least eleven counties will experience power interruptions following an announcement made by the Kenya Power.

In a twitter message, the power distributor said Nairobi, Kwale Kiambu, Nakuru,Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Kisii, Isiolo and Mombasa Counties will be affected with the planned power interruptions.

Nairobi’s Oloitoktok Road, Makueni Road, Mararo Road, Ole Dume Road, Riara Road, parts of Argwings Kodhek as well as Riara and Makini schools will be without power until 5pm on Tuesday.

In the tweet, Kenya Power also said that some parts of Ngong Road will also be without power as will Mash Park Hotel, Marakwet Road, Muringa Road, Kilimani Road, Ndemi Road, Green House Mall, Nairobi Womens Hospital, Adams Arcade and adjacent customers.

Below is a list of areas to be affected in the planned interruptions

