“How to become a millionaire” - Chris explains what his rise to riches has taught him

| Published Wed, August 1st 2018 at 14:48, Updated August 1st 2018 at 14:54 GMT +3

“I became a millionaire at 19,” is the bold opening to Chris Kelsey's guide to making it rich yourself.

ALSO READ: From surviving on a banana to making Sh30,000 a day

“Now I’m on my way to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in the world at 21 (regardless of what Kylie Jenner’s family wants to say). Soon after I reach the billionaire mark, I will become the world’s first trillionaire,” he adds.

Chris is certainly worth listening to on the topic of making it big.

He dropped out of school at 17, just 6 months before graduating. By the age of 19 he'd sold his first company making him a millionaire.

“My dad told me that no one would want to work with a dropout. My mom cried every day for a little while. I understood where they were coming from, but I also knew I had a mission of my own,” he revealed in a post about it.

But he didn't stop there – making the Forbes 30-under-30 list with a new company, Cazza, before launching his own cryptocurrency.

And he's decided to pass on his hard-won wisdom.

“This isn’t arrogance or cockiness, these are just facts. The goal of this article is not to show you how to become a millionaire, it’s to show you how to become a millionaire,” he writes.

These are his 5 rules for making it.

ALSO READ: Diamond League: Dominant Cheruiyot races to PB in Monaco

Chris strongly believes you should give no time to people who try to bring you down.

“On the path of winning, you will have to deal with losers,” he explains.

And he doesn't think how successful someone is defines whether they're a loser or winner – but how they act.

“I define a loser as someone that hates on you when you do the right thing. At the end of the day, you will be hated on whether you do right or wrong, so you might as well do what you know how to do best,” he writes.

And that means not listening to haters. “The only way to become rich is by following your dreams,” as Chris puts it.

2. Rich people aren’t role models

Don't follow. Doing what someone else did to get rich, or acting like them, won't work.

ALSO READ: Big shots set up London date

You can't found Facebook from your dorm room – someone already did that – so why should you try and be like Zuckerberg?

Just like knowing last week's lottery numbers won't let you win this week.

Worse, as Chris points out, a lot of them are actively trying to make even more money for themselves using their reputation to take it off you.

“People assume that just because someone has a 'billionaire' title it some how means they don’t care about making more money,” he writes.

And that's not all.

“Some people have made a lot of money but still fail to understand how business works,” he adds.

“A lot of these 'rich' people, whether entrepreneurs, dentists, or lawyers don’t know what they’re talking about.”

3. Don’t let liars (weak people) bring you down?

Chris is not impressed with the people who mis-represent what he is trying to say or do in the pursuit of his goals.

ALSO READ: How to execute your winning idea

“When you have an amazing life story, people will claim you’re lying even if you’re not,” Chris writes.

“People sometimes distort the words I say and use them to fit their own agenda. Their loss.”

4. Be real to yourself

Chris is on the record saying that, sometimes, lying to others is justified. But he believes in total honesty with yourself though.

“People will tell you what you should do in your life and you must remember to take what they say with a grain of salt. At the end of the day, do not lie to yourself,” Chris writes.

“Every person has a point in their lives where they may scam or lie to someone for money, no matter how small. I’ve done it at times of desperation and I’m not afraid to say it because I am honest with myself.

5. Don’t worry about statistics or “competition”

No two things are the same, especially when people are involved. That means you need to look to yourself first.

ALSO READ: Winnie: How I ended up in massage business

“You can compare your business to others and notice that they may have more profit than you, but it doesn’t mean they’re doing better than you,” Chris writes.

He explains the times he saw other businesses that looked like they were making more money, but it also meant they had more problems.

“People will always try to scare you as a competitor. They may make press announcements that bring more attention to their company than yours,” he writes.

“They may hire your own team members and make you lose trust. If they do this, just remember they’re doing it because they fear you and they don’t want to see you do better than them.