How to start a massage therapy business

| Published Wed, August 1st 2018 at 07:58, Updated August 1st 2018 at 08:05 GMT +3

Lilian Kathambi of Lilly’s Beauty Spa.

There’s a high demand for massage services from people who want to relax from their busy schedules, reduce stress and anxiety, rehabilitate injured areas of their body or for the various health benefits associated with massage. Here are the requirements for starting a massage business.

What you need:

Capital

Lilian Kathambi of Lilly’s Beauty Spa says you’ll need about Sh250,000 to start a massage business. A significant amount of the money will go to setting up the massage room and buying the necessary equipment. You’ll incur fewer startup costs if you choose to provide mobile services.

Licensing

You will need to register a business name which can be done via the e-government portal for Sh150 payable through M-Pesa. You will need a lawyer to sign the business registration certificate for Sh500 or below. You will also need your local government license and a license from the Music Copyright Society.

Skills

Massage requires specialised skills. If you are the one to do the massaging, then it’s important that you acquire the necessary skills by enrolling for a short course in massage therapy. Having the right certifications will increase your pool of clients.

Carpenter

A carpenter will help you partition the shop and fit it with the necessary wardrobes and shelves.

Massage board

Lilian says you can get a locally made massaging board for Sh25,000. A new one goes for Sh50,000.

Massage oil

You’ll need different types of massage oils with a litre going for about Sh1,200.

Towels

You have to buy different sizes of towels. Lily prefers white ones as they are associated with cleanliness.

Room

You need a spacious room with a waiting room and washrooms.

Employees

You’ll need an office assistant and qualified people to help with massaging. Lilly says you can hire help depending with the demand for the services.

Services

You’ll provide different types of massage like:

1. Hot stone massage

2. Aromatherapy

3. Deep tissue massage

4. Sports massage

5. Reflexology