survey
Malaysia's civil aviation chief quits over Flight 370 lapses Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kenya’s economy likely to grow beyond Treasury forecast, says CBK

By Reuters | Published Tue, July 31st 2018 at 14:39, Updated July 31st 2018 at 14:44 GMT +3
Central Bank of Kenya Boss Patrick Njoroge (PHOTO: Standard)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The economy is likely to expand by 6.2 percent this year, the central bank’s governor said on Tuesday, offering a rosier outlook than the Finance Ministry which expects growth of 5.8 percent.

The East African economy expanded by 5.7 percent in the first quarter as farming, which accounts for close to a third of output, recovered from a drought in the same period a year earlier. The economy expanded by 4.9 percent in 2017.

ALSO READ: How NBK lost cash in suspect scheme

Patrick Njoroge, the governor, told a news conference the forecast was based on the economy’s performance in the first quarter, a stronger agriculture sector and a jump in tourists’ forward bookings.

“We have a very favourable outlook for the economy,” he said, adding however there were risks including an international trade war and a cap on commercial lending rates at home.

RELATED TOPICS:
Central Bank of Kenya
Henry Rotich
Tourism

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

End of Joho-Balala rivalry?

End of Joho-Balala rivalry?

Hotels feel impact of Uhuru-Raila handshake

Hotels feel impact of Uhuru-Raila handshake

Address grey areas in Uhuru’s ban on new projects

Address grey areas in Uhuru’s ban on new projects

Insiders reveal rhinos were killed to ‘prove a point’

Insiders reveal rhinos were killed to ‘prove a point’

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited