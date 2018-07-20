Nissan donates car to girl’s foundation

| Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 19:14 GMT +3

Managing Director Nissan Kenya Jabulani Ndabambi hands over a Nissan Almera to Dr. Josephine Kulea of Samburu Girls Foundation during celebration of Nelson Mandela Centenary in Kenya. [Wilberforce Okwiri]

Car dealership Nissan, which was the main host at the commemoration of South African Apartheid hero Nelson Mandela’s Centenary year, marked the event by donating a car to a Samburu-based charitable organisation.

The commemoration that was held on Wednesday at the United Nations compound in Gigiri, saw the firm donate a Nissan Almeira to the Samburu Girls Foundation. Nissan Kenya Managing Director Jabulani Ndabambi presented the Nissan Almera to Josephine Kulea, the founder and executive director of the Foundation.

“Nelson Mandela was more than just a statesman, he was an incredible believer in society’s obligation to its most vulnerable, the children. This year as we celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday, we are enjoined by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, to find the Madiba in ourselves and to be his legacy," he said when handing over the keys.

Dr Kulea set up the foundation to eradicate inhumane cultural practices and rescue girls from child marriages and female genital mutilation.

The foundation has rescued more than 1,000 girls since inception in 2011 and currently supports 315 girls to further their education from primary school to university.

