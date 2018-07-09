KeNHA diverts traffic on Nairobi-Nakuru highway

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 10:37, Updated July 9th 2018 at 10:43 GMT +3

Section of Nairobi- Naivasha Highway

Motorists using the Nairobi – Nakuru Highway should brace themselves for a disruption in traffic flow today, KENHA has advised.

The transport authority yesterday announced that it would be diverting traffic along that section of the road to allow for constructions to take place.

“This is to facilitate the construction of works of the rehabilitation and capacity enhancement of James Gichuru road junction-Rironi highway currently being undertaken along the project road,” read an advert in the dailies yesterday.

The 1.2 kilometre length of diversion will start at Kamandura (Kwa Rahab) which is about 1.6 km from Chunga Mali Interchange Bridge.

Nakuru Bound traffic is expected to use the newly constructed Diversion (Old Naivasha road), Nairobi bound traffic will be re-routed through the existing slip road, while Mai Mahiu traffic will use the newly constructed diversion.

Limuru traffic will also be re-routed through the slip road.

Kenha has urged motorists to obey traffic signs, installed signals and traffic flaggers as well as maintain low speeds along the section.