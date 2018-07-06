Oil transportation to Mombasa resumes next week after protests

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 14:38, Updated July 6th 2018 at 14:53 GMT +3

TURKANA, KENYA: Oil transportation from Ngamia 8 in Lokichar, Turkana County to Mombasa will resume next week, about two weeks after local residents barred trucks from transporting the commodity

ALSO READ: Government moves to secure oil field stormed by protesters

The protestors wanted State and mining companies to address issues in the area key among them insecurity, and job opportunities.

In a Thursday meeting, leaders from the national government and local area agree to allow movement of the commodity in the Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS).

The meeting that was held at Lokori was attended by Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mongo Chimwaga, Petroleum Cabinet Secretary (CS) John Munyes, Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok, Turkana East MP Mohammed Lokiru and his Turkana South counterpart James Lomenen and several MCAs.

The leaders said they were committed to addressing grievances and demands of residents amicably so that the operations resumes without further misunderstanding.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The truck scheme aims to transport about 2,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from northern oil fields to the coast to test oil flow rates and other technical issues before the start of full production and exports via a pipeline to be built by 2022. The pilot truck scheme was launched in June.