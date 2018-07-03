Study: Betting driving investments from capital markets Next Story
Treasury expects the tax man to face shortfall Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kenyan Banks impose new charges on money transfer

By Standard Reporter | Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 14:33, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 14:50 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Commercial Bank of Africa customers will have to part with 0.05 per cent in excise duty on bank transfers of Sh500, 000 and above.

ALSO READ: Bureaucracy stalls Vision 2030 projects, official says

The directive which is in line with the Finance Bill 2018 will see the lender join other institutions like Equity in enforcing the charges.

In a newspaper advert, Equity Bank on Monday said it will charge 0.05 per cent on bank transfers of Sh500,000 and also increase charges on mobile transactions from the current ten per cent to 12 per cent.

Bankers have already challenged the government’s intention to impose new tax on bank transaction involving money transfers of Sh500,000 and above.

The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) through lawyer Kenneth Fraser argued that the new requirements for 0.05 percent excise duty on money transactions contained in the Finance Bill 2018 is illegal and unconstitutional.
 

RELATED TOPICS:
Commercial Bank of Africa
WEquity Bank
Equity Bank

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Equity eyes the wealthy with high-end services

Equity eyes the wealthy with high-end services

Munga’s sells Sh4.8 billion Britam stake to Swiss reinsurer

Munga’s sells Sh4.8 billion Britam stake to Swiss reinsurer

Equity Bank founder exits after 35-years of service

Equity Bank founder exits after 35-years of service

‘Vision 2030 has made strides in growth targets’

‘Vision 2030 has made strides in growth targets’

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited