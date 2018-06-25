Debt crisis hits Western counties Next Story
Experts defend automation over job losses

By Mwangi Maina | Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 10:43, Updated June 25th 2018 at 10:46 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: For decades now, workers around the world have been told that automation would render them jobless, with machines taking over.

Technology experts at a recent global meet in London, however, discounted this notion, saying on the contrary, automation had created countless opportunities for workers in a wide range of sectors as opposed to rendering them redundant.

 “In an automated world, technology will remove inefficiency and waste, and more people will be deployed on more projects,” said Andrew Anagnost, chief executive of Autodesk, an American company that produces software for sectors including agriculture, architecture, media and communications.

He spoke at the annual Autodesk Impact Summit that brought together technology experts from around the world to discuss new innovation trends and showcase their products.

