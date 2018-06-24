Medics raise fears over Duale Health Bill

| Published Sun, June 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 21:53 GMT +3

Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) President Louis Machogu. [Photo: Courtesy]

Health practitioners have accused Parliament of sidelining them in management of the multi-billion shilling medicine supplies sector through amendments to the law.

They say the Health Laws Amendment Bill 2018 sponsored by Majority Leader Aden Duale, if passed, will dilute the role of pharmacists in ensuring best business practices in provision of medicine.

The medics faulted proposed amendments that seek to remove Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) representation from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board and the abolishing of quality control systems with reference to registered medicine.

“These amendments are strange to us. And we have never been consulted at any stage,” PSK President Louis Machogu (pictured) said.

He added: “PSK has raised the alarm through our memorandum submitted to Parliament. However, we have not been called to make our submissions.”

The pharmacists, in a statement, further raised concerns over the continued proliferation of contraband medicines, saying MPs should not engage in acts that predispose the medical sector to dangerous business practices.

“You should have seen the huge number of Kenyans dying due to non-communicable diseases that require 90 per cent medication intervention. They get medicines not handled by professionals,” Dr Machogu said.

The PSK official called on MPs to henceforth engage every player in the industry in constant consultations to streamline the sector.

