Java House future rests on parent sale Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Proposed regulator will not infringe on central bank, Rotich says

By Reuters | Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 15:12, Updated June 21st 2018 at 15:16 GMT +3
Cabinet Secretary Treasury Henry Rotich (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said a proposed financial-markets regulator will not infringe on the mandate of the country’s central bank, which has complained the new agency would leave it “emasculated”.

The bill proposing the agency aims to deal with predatory lending, Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said on Thursday, and the Treasury will take into account the views of the central bank before the draft law is presented to parliament.

ALSO READ: Workers, employers oppose Government housing plan

“There is no overlap, duplication or contradiction whatsoever,” Rotich told a news conference. The Financial Markets Conduct bill, published in May by the finance ministry, proposes to create a regulator in addition to the central bank to deal with the conduct of lenders.

The central bank has criticized the bill. Last month, Governor Patrick Njoroge said the bank would be emasculated if the draft bill becomes law.

“The bill emasculates the central bank, (which) ... is under attack,” Njoroge told a news conference. It would also leave customers at the mercy of banks by curbing the central bank’s ability to regulate fees and charges, he said.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
CS Henry Rotich

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

How you can track government projects

How you can track government projects

Why manufacturing is the biggest winner in budget

Why manufacturing is the biggest winner in budget

Why Rotich’s defence of the performance of IFMIS does not add up

Why Rotich’s defence of the performance of IFMIS does not add up

Njomo warns government on move to repeal interest rate law

Njomo warns government on move to repeal interest rate law

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited