How EU copyright law could bar online memes

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 17:56 GMT +3

EU copyright law

Memes, remixes and other user-generated content could disappear online if the EU’s proposed rules on copyright become law, experts warn.

Digital rights groups are campaigning against Copyright Directive, which the European Parliament will vote on later this month.

The legislation aims to protect rights-holders in the internet age.

But critics say this will, in effect, require all internet platforms to filter all content online by users, which many believe would be an excessive restriction on free speech.