Digital TV project to benefit poor Next Story
CBK to sell Sh40 billion Treasury bond Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business

How EU copyright law could bar online memes

By BBC | Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 17:56 GMT +3
EU copyright law

Memes, remixes and other user-generated content could disappear online if the EU’s proposed rules on copyright become law, experts warn.

Digital rights groups are campaigning against Copyright Directive, which the European Parliament will vote on later this month.

ALSO READ: Jacob Zuma appears in court on corruption charges

The legislation aims to protect rights-holders in the internet age.

But critics say this will, in effect, require all internet platforms to filter all content online by users, which many believe would be an excessive restriction on free speech.

RELATED TOPICS:
copyright
EU
online memes

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kenya seeks talks to end row with Dar

Kenya seeks talks to end row with Dar

Collection by KRA to pay back huge Eurobond debt

Collection by KRA to pay back huge Eurobond debt

Collection by KRA to pay back huge debt

Collection by KRA to pay back huge debt

6 ways technology has transformed businesses in Kenya

6 ways technology has transformed businesses in Kenya

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited