PS and governor sign Sh600m water deal with Korea agency

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati (left) and KOICA Country Director Hyeyoung Shin sign a water project for Chepyuk Ward and Kibabii Complex. [Nathan Ochunge]

The national and county governments have entered into a deal with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for supply of clean water to locals.

The water supply project will cover Mt Elgon, Kabuchai and Kanduyi constituencies.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu and KOICA Country Director Hyeyoung Shin signed the MoU on Tuesday.

The agreement, dubbed ‘Improvement of Water Supply System Project for Chepyuk Ward and Kibabii Complex in Bungoma County’ will be expanded with time.

Mr Irungu said the water project would be constructed at a cost of Sh600 million.

“The main objective of this project is to increase the water supply, access and reduce the walking distance to water collection points in Mt Elgon, Kabuchai and Kanduyi constituencies. The main reservoir will be at Kibabii University,” said Irungu.

Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said implementation of the project run from this year up to 2022.

Wangamati said the project will see the erection of a 86.3km water supply pipeline, a water treatment plant of 6000 cubic metres and 25 water collection kiosks across the three constituencies.

He said his government was also developing a County Water Supply master plan that will see all households have clean water at their doorsteps by 2022.

Ms Hyeyoung said KOICA will erect an additional four water reservoirs within the three constituencies and install 200 water meters.

“We are committed to ensuring that Kenyans have access to clean water. This will go a long away in ensuring that the cost of accessing clean water is reduced,” she said.

Meanwhile, Homa Bay County Government has signed an MoU with a Chinese company to promote agriculture and infrastructural development.

Governor Cyprian Awiti yesterday signed the agreement with Wenke Chen, who is the director of One Belt and One Road, a China-based organisation.

The organisation will concentrate on cassava propagation and value addition. It will also deal with road construction, electricity and water supply in the county.

Speaking after a consultation meeting in a Homa Bay hotel yesterday, Wenke said their investment plans would majorly focus on agriculture and infrastructural development.