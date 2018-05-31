Equity inks deal with Chinese firm

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 30th 2018 at 21:20 GMT +3

AVIC-ENG Managing Director Mr. Gao Bingsheng (left) and Equity Group MD and CEO Dr. James Mwangi (right) sign the agreement. [Courtesy, Equity]

Equity Group Holdings PLC has signed a two-year partnership agreement with China National Aero-technology International Engineering Corporation (AVIC-ENG).

Through the deal, Equity Group will collaborate in facilitating access to credit to AVIC-ENG in Kenya and neighbouring Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, DRC and Tanzania.

Equity Group’s CEO James Mwangi said the partnership signals the confidence and trust in the country.

AVIC-ENG Managing Director Gao Bingsheng, said the company’s commitment to growing its number of investments in the country, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Burundi and Rwanda.