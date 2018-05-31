Equity inks deal with Chinese firm

Equity Group Holdings PLC has signed a two-year partnership agreement with China National Aero-technology International Engineering Corporation (AVIC-ENG).
Through the deal, Equity Group will collaborate in facilitating access to credit to AVIC-ENG in Kenya and neighbouring Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, DRC and Tanzania.
ALSO READ: Equity Bank CEO gets top award
Equity Group’s CEO James Mwangi said the partnership signals the confidence and trust in the country.
AVIC-ENG Managing Director Gao Bingsheng, said the company’s commitment to growing its number of investments in the country, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Burundi and Rwanda.