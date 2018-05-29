Over 120,000 Kenyans have flown to Guangzhou since 2015

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 15:23, Updated May 29th 2018 at 15:33 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Over 120,000 Kenyan passengers have flown to Guangzhou since 2015 when direct flights between Nairobi and the Chinese city were established.

This number might rise should Guangzhou’s plan to woo Kenyan tourists to the port city materialize. Currently, most Kenyans flock to this Chinese city to buy goods for sale.

Wu Wei Jun, the general manager of Nairobi office of China Southern Airlines, which is at the heart of the new drive to market the commercial city as a tourist destination says Kenyans can visit Guangzhou for leisure as well.

This initiative started last year following the signing of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement between China Southern Airlines and the Guangzhou Tourism Administration last year. As a result, he explained, the city has started focusing on the standards and quality of hospitality and tourism facilities improvement.

“We are proud of building a flyover between Africa and China, and of making Guangzhou a city not only attractive for Tourism, but also for trade exhibition and fair. And China Southern is more than a flyover builder,” said Jun.

He said that through its partnership with Kenya Airways, the passengers from most of the African countries have been connected first to Kenya then to Guangzhou of China.

“If Guangzhou is not your destination, you can also be transferred seamlessly to China’s other domestic cities, and the other international destinations like Japan, Korea, Australasia and countries in Southeast Asia.”

“So China Southern is also a dream network builder with Guangzhou as the international Hub, just like Nairobi as a Hub to Africa,” he said.

The airline is also dangling free accommodation in Guangzhou to passengers travelling on China Southern Airlines and International Code Share flights if the connecting time is more than 8 hours but not more than 48 hours.

