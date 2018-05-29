Jobs to be scrapped in KPLC restructuring Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Careers

Shilling among currencies tipped to weaken this week

By Reuters | Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 13:07, Updated May 29th 2018 at 13:11 GMT +3
Shilling coins (Courtesy)

The Kenyan shilling could come under pressure this week due to increased dollar demand from multinational firms paying dividends to their offshore shareholders and end-month demand from importers, traders said.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.00/20 per dollar, compared with 100.40/60 at last Thursday’s close.

ALSO READ: ICPAK: Retain interest rates cap

“There is a lot of money being repatriated back ... and end-of-month demand has also kicked in,” said a trader from a commercial bank.

The Ugandan shilling, on the other hand, is forecast to weaken in the coming days on the back of ballooning demand from fuel importers looking to build comfortable hard currency positions amid surging crude oil prices.

At 0935 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,735/3,745, weaker than last Thursday’s close of 3,710/3,720.

A trader at a leading commercial bank said market players expected strong demand from energy importers.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“They’ve been driving the market over the last few days and we anticipate more demand pressure from them as crude prices climb up,” he said.

In Zambia, the kwacha is expected to remain on the back foot versus the dollar this week due to increasing demand for hard currency.

At 0850 GMT on Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa’s number two copper producer at 10.2500 per dollar from a close of 10.2000 a week ago.

“At these levels, many FX players would rather hold on to their long positions, expecting the rate to go higher,” the local branch of South Africa’s First National Bank said in a note.

ALSO READ: How State can tame rogue banks

Ghana’s cedi could stabilise this week on expected central bank dollar sales, analysts said.

The cedi had been fairly stable in the first quarter of this year but has been under growing pressure this month. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenyan shilling
CBK
stock exchange

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Vivo Energy Sh273 billion IPO goes live

Vivo Energy Sh273 billion IPO goes live

Barclays Africa raises Sh40b in bond sale

Barclays Africa raises Sh40b in bond sale

Lake region bloc to buy bank, set up fish factory

Lake region bloc to buy bank, set up fish factory

Microfinance banks’ losses surge amid need for capital injections

Microfinance banks’ losses surge amid need for capital injections

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Careers

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited