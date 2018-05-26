KRA, KAA boards get new bosses

| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 25th 2018 at 22:42 GMT +3

Francis Muthaura

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former head of Civil Service Francis Muthaura as chairman of the Kenya Revenue Authority, among other changes in government agencies.

Mr Muthaura, whose term will end in October 2019, according to a gazette notice published Friday, replaced former Finance Permanent Secretary Edward Sambili. Mr Charles Omanga was picked as a board member to replace Mr Abdi Duale, who was picked to chair the Kenya Leather Development Council board.

ALSO READ: Uhuru unveils water storage plan

Others affected at the KRA are Evans Kakai, Constantine Kandie and Rashid Ali, who were replaced by Susan Mudhune, Mukesh Shas and Leonard Ithau

In the appointments, Uhuru also picked CBA Bank Group Managing Director Isaac Awuondo as the chairperson of Kenya Airports Authority, taking over from former KDF chief Julius Karangi.

Other appointments include Caroline Kariuki who will chair the Special Zones Authority for three years, replacing former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe.

Mr John Waithaka was appointed the Kenya Wildlife Board chairman.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.