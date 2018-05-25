Co-op Bank AGM approves dividend of 80 cents per share

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 13:23, Updated May 25th 2018 at 13:31 GMT +3

Co-operative Bank Group Managing Director & CEO Dr. Gideon Muriuki.

Nairobi, Kenya: Co-operative Bank Group shareholders at their 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Bomas of Kenya has approved a dividend of 80 cents per share, being the same level of pay-out as in the previous year.

The bank has maintained a solid dividend track record on the back of sustained profitability over the years. Year 2017 performance was especially remarkable with the Bank reporting a profit before tax of Sh16.4 billion against a backdrop challenging operating environment, with rate caps, adverse economic effects of drought and the extended electioneering period.

ALSO READ: Co-op Bank recognised as best retail and SME bank

Profit after tax was Sh11.4 billion in 2017 compared to Sh12.7 billion in the previous year.

The AGM was also given an update on the growth strategies of the group. The good performance was made possible by the gains from the transformation project that the bank has been implementing since 2014 focused on improving operational efficiency, superior customer service and lower operating costs.

Messrs John Murugu, Julius Sitienei, Lawrence Karissa and Rose Simani were reelected for another term of three years. In addition, Messrs Patrick K. Githendu and Godfrey K. Mburia were elected as directors in the Bank to replace Mr Stanley Muchiri and Julius Riungu who retired in the year.

New frontiers

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Co-operative Bank of South Sudan which is a unique joint venture (JV) partnership with Government of South Sudan (Co-op Bank 51% and GOSS 49%) made a PBT of South Sudanese Pounds (SSP) 192 Million which was 135% higher than the SSP 82 million posted in 2016.This performance however translated to a monetary loss of Sh603 million in 2017 attributable to hyperinflation accounting occasioned by currency devaluation of the South Sudanese Pound. The AGM noted there was an improvement in performance with the South Sudan business making a Profit before tax of Sh32.4 million in Quarter 1 of 2018 compared to a loss of Sh34.7 million in Quarter 1 2017.

Accolades

The AGM noted with appreciation the recent recognition and awards that the bank had received. These include the following;

At the Kenya Bankers Association Sustainable Finance Catalyst Awards 2017, the Group beat 13 other contenders to emerge Overall Winner as a result of building a sustainability strategy that enables people, businesses and society to grow in a way that is sustainable in the long-term.

ALSO READ: KCB shareholders set for Sh9.2 billion dividend windfall

At the Banker Africa Awards 2018, the Group was recognised with three key awards;

Best Retail Bank in Kenya

Best SME Bank in Kenya

Best Investment Institution

Co-operative Bank Group Managing Director & CEO Dr. Gideon Muriuki made his presentation and noted the following:

‘Sustainability is fully integrated in our business model that stands on the three pillars of Economic sustainability, Social sustainability and Environmental stewardship. As a bank that is predominantly-owned by the 15 million-member Kenyan Co-operative Movement, we are inclusive by design that has not only enabled us to deliver shared prosperity today, but also helped us build an awareness and prudence to avoid putting future generations in jeopardy.’

Mr Muriuki also noted that over the years hard work has been put in building a model that enables the bank to stay close to the customer, listen to their needs and glean insights on their long-term goals that can confidently offers the most competitive value proposition that SMEs and Retail clients can expect to ever get in this market.

Future outlook

The AGM was informed that Co-op Bank is well positioned to ride on the expected upswing of the economy in 2018 leveraging on the Group’s strong balance sheet, a cost effective operating structure and a highly motivated team.

The Bank has already reported a remarkable Profit Before Tax of Sh4.9 billion for the first quarter of the year.