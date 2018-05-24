State goes after small importers to net more revenue Next Story
Uhuru to flag off Turkana oil convoy on June 3 Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Appeals court stops sale of Karuturi assets

By Antony Gitonga | Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 19:35 GMT +3
Some of the green houses in Naivasha based Karuturi flower farm which was put under receivership three years ago leaving over 3,000 workers jobless. The owners are in court to stop the farm’s sale over debt. [File, Standard]

The Court of Appeal has temporarily suspended the sale of some items belonging to Naivasha-based Karuturi flower farm by a banking institution over pending debt.

This came a month after Stanbic Bank listed assets to be sold to recover the debt that the once leading rose producer owes it.

ALSO READ: Bank suspends mobile, internet banking due to Safaricom maintenance

In the order issued by Justice Francis Tuiyott, the sale was stopped until June 14 when all the parties will appear before him.

Justice Tuiyott however directed that the process of evaluation of expression of interest by the bank could continue.

"No sale of the assets shall be concluded until June 14, when all the parties shall appear before this court of appeal," read the ruling.

In a paid newspaper advert, the receiver managers had detailed the items for sale but also indicated that the close to 125 hectares where the company sits would not be sold.

"The joint receiver managers of Karuturi Limited offer for sale all assets of the company situated along Moi South Lake road in Naivasha," said the notice.

Greenhouse structures

Some of the items put up for sale included the greenhouse support structures and irrigation machines covering the whole area that previously occupied rose plantations.

Others are fumigation machines, pumps and assorted equipment worth millions of shillings.

ALSO READ: Treasury sets aside Sh2b to pay off debts

The farm’s executive director Yeshoda Karuturi, in a statement, had accused the bank of irregularly demanding $24 million (Sh2.4 billion) from the farm which amounted to 600 per cent of the loan advanced.

"Karuturi has made public intent to repay CFC’s original debt of $4.04 million (Sh404 million) plus interest of up to 100 per cent of principal," she said. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Karuturi flower farm
Stanbic Bank
debts
agribusiness

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Treasury sets aside Sh2b to pay off debts

Treasury sets aside Sh2b to pay off debts

County banks on Sh240m new 'smart dairy' initiative

County banks on Sh240m new 'smart dairy' initiative

Eldoret Marathon gets sponsorship boost

Eldoret Marathon gets sponsorship boost

Till debts do us part

Till debts do us part

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited