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Winnie Odinga to go for ODM deputy party post

By Okumu Modachi | Mar. 18, 2026
Nairobi Constituencies ODM Chairmen led by Makadara MP, George Aladwa during a consultative meeting in Nairobi on March 17,2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

East Africa Legislative Assembly lawmaker Winnie Odinga has declared interest in the position of ODM deputy party leader.

Speaking during a meeting of Nairobi delegates at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation offices, Winnie promised to strengthen the party in the city.

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