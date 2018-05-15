Corporation dismisses Nyongo plans to redevelop Sunset Hotel

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 10:20, Updated May 15th 2018 at 10:25 GMT +3

Sunset Hotel which is at the center of conflict between Kisumu County and Tourism Finance Corporation (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA; Row over control of Kisumu’s Sunset hotel intensified with the national government warning Kisumu County government against redeveloping the facility.

Tourism Finance Corporation reminded the Anyang Nyong'o led County Government that it is the majority shareholder and should have a say in regards to the development of the facility.

“We wish to clarify that Sunset Hotel is owned and operated by Sunset Hotel Limited, the shareholders being Tourism Finance Corporation holding 95.42 percent shares and the county government of Kisumu holding 4.58 percent shares,” a statement by the Tourism Finance Corporation reads.

“As such, the County Government of Kisumu is neither a contracting authority nor the owner of Sunset Hotel Property,” it further reads.

Last Friday, Kisumu County placed an advert in local dailies calling for an expression of interest in a public-private partnership to redevelop the 41-year-old hotel.

The county requested for a partnership in redeveloping the hotel into a modern facility to incorporate 5,000 conference sitting facility, 1,000 rooms (five-star), water recreation facility and renovation of the current facility as annex.

TFC warned interested members of the public against expressing their interest in the advert promising to take appropriate legal measures to safeguard the public property.

Sunset Hotel Limited which is the owner and operator of the facility said the call for partnership in redeveloping the hotel has not been approved its Board of Directors.

It stated that it has not mandated any entity to undertake any procurement process on its behalf and members of the public should disregard Kisumu County’s actions.

