City tycoon in land dispute seeks court protection

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 14th 2018 at 23:12 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A businessman is seeking a court order to bar the police from investigating him over a land dispute.

Mansukhlal Shantilal Patel, a director at Kensalt limited and Supplies & Services limited, moved to court last week seeking orders blocking any probe by Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and the director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

ALSO READ: Man loses Sh2.7 million in land fraud

He also asked the court to prevent them from impounding any documents in relations to the matter.

Mr Patel sought the court's protection after Mr Kinoti, through Abdallah Komesha, wrote to him on April 4, asking him to report to CID headquarters armed with documents to prove ownership of the land.

His woes started after Gorvas Limited complained that part of its land had been encroached.

Record statements

The businessman argues that investigating the matter would be sub-judice, as a case on the same matter is pending before court.

“In the circumstances, we are of the opinion that your investigations are not merited and parties should be advised to pursue their respective claims before the Land and Environment Court,” advocate Boniface Masinde wrote to Kinoti.

The DCI replied through Komesha, stating that the probe had stalled since 2012 partly due to non-availability of the directors of the land to record statements and provide copies of ownership documents.

The tycoon claims ownership of the land, saying he bought it from Taylor Winch in 2010 “as an innocent and bonafide purchaser”.

ALSO READ: Land grabbers put Sh2b housing project in jeopardy

Masinde told the court the dispute, which was filed in 2012, is coming up for directions on June 19 and therefore any ongoing investigations would be being undertaken with ulterior motives.