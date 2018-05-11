Standard Gauge Railway operators looking for 60 drivers

| Published Fri, May 11th 2018 at 12:28, Updated May 11th 2018 at 12:33 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The China Road and Bridge Corporation is looking for sixty locomotive drivers to meet the demand for Standard Gauge Railways operations.

In a newspaper advert, the corporation is targeting Kenyans with a minimum Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade of C plain with a pass in Math, Sciences, English and Kiswahili.

The right candidates must also have undertaken and passed a mandatory locomotive drivers test.

The Madaraka Express service has become popular with many Kenyans travelling between the Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa and has ferried over 700,000 passengers between June last year when it started operations.

The freight service which kicked off to a low start early this year has recorded an increase in activity over the last few months.

In February, the government ordered ship agents to transport goods on Standard Gauge Railway line.

In a letter by the Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Maritime Authority and Kenya Railway Corporation to shipping lines and importers, cargo owners must move a fraction of their cargo to Nairobi and beyond on the SGR and to the ICD to promote the two facilities.