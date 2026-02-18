×
NTSA appoints Nashon Kondiwa as Director General

By Mate Tongola | Feb. 18, 2026
Naivasha based police officers man a section of the Nairobi-Nakuru highway. [File/Standard]

Nashon Kondiwa has been appointed as the Director General of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) for a three-year term, effective February 17, 2026.

Prior to his appointment, he served as NTSA’s Deputy Director for Information Communication Technology, where he led key digital transformation initiatives aimed at enhancing the Authority’s service delivery systems.

NTSA Board Chairperson Khatib Mwashetani expressed confidence in Kondiwa’s leadership, citing his extensive expertise, strategic vision and deep institutional knowledge.

"Kondiwa brings over 22 years of experience in information and communication technology, innovation, public sector leadership, transportation, Intelligent Transport Systems, urban mobility and digital transformation in the road transport sector," Mwashetani stated in a press release.

 Kodniwa will now be tasked with advancing road transport management, improving road safety outcomes, and enhancing operational efficiency at the Authority.

He takes over from his predecessor, George Njao, who exited the position after serving a maximum of two terms.

Njao was appointed as NTSA boss on November 12, 2019, to replace Francis Meja for a period of three years following a competitive recruitment exercise.

During his tenure, Njao survived being sent home by the NTSA board before he was rescued by the then Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, who intervened and overturned the decision.

The NTSA board had sent him (Njao) on a 30-day compulsory leave to investigate an increase in road accidents, but he was later reinstated and allowed to serve his full term.

In September 2025, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) also launched a probe into allegations of corruption within the driver testing process at the NTSA.

.

.

