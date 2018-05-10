Over 250 housing units set for Nairobi West

| Published Thu, May 10th 2018 at 12:30, Updated May 10th 2018 at 12:48 GMT +3

Affordable housing units

In summary United Africa's proposed 254 units development in Nairobi West to be complete in a year's time

?A continental real estate firm, United Africa Construction Limited, is putting up 254 housing units in Nairobi West Estate, which it says will be competed in the next 12 months.

The project, which broke ground early this year, is located on Kodi Road 2, branching from Mombasa Road at The Eka Hotel and Gen Park.

The 254 apartment units will be in blocks of 15 storeys. The development will consist of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.

The project will comprise a swimming pool, parking for tenants and visitors, gyms, and elevators.

Parking will be on the ground floor; two floors will be for general facilities, while the remaining 13 upper floors will house the apartments. Each tower will have three elevators, and a water storage tank.

Meanwhile, a local real estate firm Qwetu Limited has injected Sh800 million into constructing hostels in Ruaraka and Jogoo Road.

The two hostels will have 734 rooms equipped with a refrigerator, a cooker, a bed, a microwave and a wardrobe. Each will be rented for Sh22,000 per month by students.

“We will ensure the students feel safe, calm and at home,” said Iain White, Qwetu’s sales and marketing consultant.

He said the project’s model has been borrowed from the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa and Australia. The firm is planning to construct about 40 more hostels in Kenya.

