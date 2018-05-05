Beware! That fake vet can kill your dear cow Next Story
Easy to use tricycle that ferries produce from farm to market Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Smart Harvest

Using sun to desalinate water for irrigation

By Gardy Chacha | Published Sat, May 5th 2018 at 00:12, Updated May 5th 2018 at 00:14 GMT +3
Solar water desalination

Water efficiency in farming and food production, whether for traditional rural irrigation, arid regions or urban farms, represents a key metric in the face of global population growth and climate change.

As it is, 71 per cent of the Earth’s surface is covered in water.

ALSO READ: Yes, you can stop soil erosion on your farm

A big percentage of this water is salt water – in world’s oceans and seas.

Scarcity of freshwater resources therefore makes a compelling argument for desalination.

However, the process of desalinating sea water consumes large amounts of energy that some scientists have argued that more energy is lost than gained in the long term – relative to agricultural profit margins.

Sundrop Farms in Australia thus solved the problem by coming up with a solution that draws on one of the few renewable resources in even more abundant supply than seawater – sunlight.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Sundrop Farms harvests solar power to generate energy for desalination to supply hydroponic greenhouses.

Requiring no freshwater, farmland or fossil fuels, this potential game-changer for sustainable farming is creating 300 jobs in Port Augusta, South Australia, with a 10-year contract won to grow tomatoes for Coles supermarkets.

RELATED TOPICS:
food production
farming
Clean water
Irrigation
desalination

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Yes, you can stop soil erosion on your farm

Yes, you can stop soil erosion on your farm

I put my bet on good old arrowroots

I put my bet on good old arrowroots

Rain water keeps my fish ponds replenished every season

Rain water keeps my fish ponds replenished every season

Prices soar as traders run out of tomatoes

Prices soar as traders run out of tomatoes

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart Harvest

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited