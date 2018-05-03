Airtel joins the 4G party Next Story
New EAC guidelines give relief to women in cross border trade Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Former Uchumi boss let off the hook

By Kamau Muthoni | Published Thu, May 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 3rd 2018 at 08:10 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Former Uchumi supermarket Chief Finance Officer Chadwick Okumu is free to apply for a management position in any public listed company.

This is after the High Court quashed a decision by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to blacklist him for two years for losses incurred by the retail chain on his watch.

ALSO READ: Government gives land owners reprieve

High Court Judge John Mativo, in his 28 paged-verdict delivered yesterday, ruled that the regulator acted as the investigator, prosecutor, judge and the executioner in meting out the ban on Mr Okumu and other former Uchumi top officials implicated in the scandal.

“The conclusion becomes irresistible that the impugned decision was tainted by bias,” the judge ruled.

RELATED TOPICS:
uchumi kenya
former uchumi boss
Chadwick Okumu
High Court
Capital Markets Authority

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Court awards family of athlete Sh8m as compensation for his death

Court awards family of athlete Sh8m as compensation for his death

Firm in bid to prove ownership of Karen land

Firm in bid to prove ownership of Karen land

Man tells court he spent Sh6m to pursue Sh47, 000

Man tells court he spent Sh6m to pursue Sh47, 000

Embu Court reinstates Deputy Speaker Steve Simba

Embu Court reinstates Deputy Speaker Steve Simba

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited