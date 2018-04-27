CS Charles Keter wants electricity tarrifs reviewed

| Published Fri, April 27th 2018 at 12:23, Updated April 27th 2018 at 12:35 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has directed the Energy Regulatory Commission to speed up review of electricity tariff and conclude process in three months.

The directive comes after consumers complained that monthly bills from Kenya Power had jumped in the second half of last year.

“The new tariff should be clear and understandable to customers. Energy Regulatory Commission should also factor in the adoption of technology by Kenya Power, the cost saving it has brought the power retailer and consider reducing the fixed charges,” said Keter during a press conference in Nairobi.

Kenya Power is state-controlled and it is the sole electricity distributor and the bulk of its power comes from Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen). The commission, which is the independent regulator for the sector, sets tariffs for Kenya Power.

Energy Minister Charles Keter, whose ministry is represented on the board of Kenya Power, told a news conference that the company was ready to be audited. “We are open for any scrutiny from any quarter.”

A group of Kenyan electricity consumers filed a class action lawsuit against Kenya Power in January, saying that their monthly bills jumped, some tripling, in the second half of last year. A court hearing is set for May.

Additional Reporting by Reuters