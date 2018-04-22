Kenyan traders plot protest over Tanzania harassment

| Published Sun, April 22nd 2018 at 11:04, Updated April 22nd 2018 at 11:12 GMT +3

MIGORI, KENYA: Migori county traders have threatened to destabilise business operation at Isebania border if the harassment and the arrest by Tanzania government is not addressed.

ALSO READ: M-Pesa, idle land to be hit in new taxes

The traders raised their concerns to Kenya National Chamber of commerce and Industry Vice Chair Mr. James Mureu during Migori business forum at Alaxis Hotel in Migori town on Friday.

Traders led by Samuel Rumo lamented over frequent harassment and the arrest of Kenyan traders who are doing business across the Kenya-Tanzania border at the Sirare side of Tanzania.

“We want the government to address our problem immediately, traders from Kenya are being frustrated by our neighbor's security agency while their people are doing business in our country without any problem,” said Rumo.

“We are planning to hold a big demonstration at the border if the government will not handle this problem amicably,” he added.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Cross-Border Traders (CBT) Chairman at Isebania border Peter Highway also said that they have raised the problem with the Kenyan customs officer at Isebania border but no action has been taken.