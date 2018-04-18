Hundreds of SGR workers down tools over working conditions

| Published Wed, April 18th 2018 at 11:27, Updated April 18th 2018 at 11:28 GMT +3

The ongoing construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Naivasha was temporarily paralyzed after workers downed their working tools over lack of protective gears.

The over 200 workers from sections DK86 and DK87 in Satellite Mai Mahiu were demanding gumboots and waterproof jackets due to the heavy rains that have been pounding the area.

This came as it emerged that the ongoing works had been affected by the heavy rains which had rendered feeder roads to the various sections impassable.

Some sections along the railway line have also flooded adversely hampering the extension of the railway line from Nairobi to Olkaria Naivasha.

According to one of the workers who declined to be named for fear sacking, the Chinese Communications Construction Company (CCCC) had failed to provide them with the gumboots.

The worker said that as a result they were been forced to access the flooded area using the normal boots noting that this exposed them to foot diseases.

“All we are asking for from the contractor are gumboots and protective jackets so that we can access the flooded sections along the railway line,” he said.

The worker added that due to the flashflood been recorded in Mai Mahiu and its environs, works on the section of the railway line were very slow.

“We have been forced to at times call off the works whenever it’s raining as this area is prone to floods which have in the past swept off even cars,” he said.

A senior manager in the company admitted that the workers had gone on strike demanding the protective gear an issue that was been addressed.

“A group of workers in one of the area that is prone to flooding are demanding gumboots and protective jackets due to the rains and we are addressing this,” said the manager.

In a statement released by the company’s spokesperson Steve Zao, all workers were issued with protective gear once they were employed.

Zao said that the company had safety coordinators stationed across sections of the ongoing railway line to ensure that the workers adhered to safety rules.

“The safety of our workers within sections offices is of paramount importance and all of them are issued with safety gears once they report for duty.

In the last couple of months, the workers have gone on strike on several occasions demanding better wages and improved working conditions.