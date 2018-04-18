Huge losses after fire burns down two resorts

| Published Wed, April 18th 2018 at 08:16, Updated April 18th 2018 at 08:19 GMT +3

A fire fighter inspects the grounds at Kenga Jama House after a fire destroyed a section of the resort on Monday. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

In summary Big blow for the tourism industry

Blaze suspected to have started after sparks from an overhead electricity line fell on a ‘makuti’ roof before spreading rapidly

Two hoteliers in Casuarina area are counting their losses after a fire burnt down their premises.

The fire was alleged to have been caused by sparks outside one of the hotels that spread to the adjacent building.

ALSO READ: What could be causing frequent fires in Kisumu’s Kibuye market?

The fire started in Kenga Jama House before spreading to Darado Cottages Resort less than 100 metres away.

According to the proprietor of Kenga Jama House, Nicola Mosca, the fire broke out at around 1pm on Monday when sparks from an electricity power line fell on the makuti roof of a nearby building. The fire spread rapidly.

The resort, which Ms Mosca said was valued at Sh84 million, has 33 rooms.

At the time of the fire it had 25 guests, 22 of them local residents.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The guests were in their rooms and at the swimming pool.

Fire service

The fire also gutted vehicles and a motorcycle that were parked near the gate. The Kilifi County fire department, which has a station in the town, took long to respond.

“We did not get immediate help and we had a hard time rescuing the guests,” said Mosca.

ALSO READ: 4 apps that make browsing a lot easier

The fire fighters arrived after a large section of the resort had been destroyed. Ignas Mchana, the resort manager, said strong winds helped to stoke the fire.

When The Standard team arrived, the employees were trying to put out the fire using water from the swimming pool.

Mr Mchana said it was fortunate that there were few guests inside the resort when the fire broke out.

Mary Wanjiku, whose property is adjacent to Kenga Jama, said she secured her property after the fire spread to her roof.

“I thank the police and other security officers who helped to stop thieves who had started looting the hotels,” she said.

[email protected]

ALSO READ: Senior officials clash over Sh30billion arms deal