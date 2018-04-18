Court orders arrest of four Gor Mahia Football Club officials over Sh437,000 debt

| Published Wed, April 18th 2018 at 08:11, Updated April 18th 2018 at 11:46 GMT +3

Gor Mahia FC Chairman Ambrose Rachier

A court has issued warrants of arrest against four Gor Mahia Football Club officials over a Sh437,000 debt owed to a Nakuru hotel.

Resident Magistrate Wilson Kitur ordered the arrest of Ambrose Rachier (chairperson), John Pesa (vice- chairperson), Ronald Ngala (secretary), and Jolawi Obondo (treasurer) after they disobeyed a court order to pay the debt.

They were sued together with Kennedy Otieno.

The owners of Donnies Bar and Hotel Limited in 2016 sued the officials on behalf of the club.

Lawyer Gordon Ogola informed the court that the officials had failed to honour the judgement of the court for two years.

Mr Ogola said he had served them with letters to show cause why they should not be committed to six months’ civil jail, but they did not reply.

Before the suit, the hotel used to accommodate Gor Mahia players, according to an earlier agreement.

According to the suit, the club had agreed to pay Sh737,080 as the cost of the services offered to by the hotel.

The hotel started rendering accommodation and catering services to the club on January 19, 2015. The club paid a deposit of Sh100,000 on January 22, 2015. On March 4, 2015, the chairman paid another Sh100,000. The club paid another Sh100,000, leaving a balance of Sh437,080.

Donnies is claiming the money owed together with interest at 14 per cent. On July 27, 2017, the court ordered Mr Rachier to pay a total of Sh445,740, the principal sum being Sh437,000 and interest of Sh8,740.

