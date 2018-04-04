Eastlands land owners to get 30,000 title deeds by June

| Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 10:13, Updated April 4th 2018 at 10:16 GMT +3

Land, Housing & Urban Development PS Nicholas Muraguri (left) alongside County Executive (CEC) Lands, Urban renewal and Housing, Wachira Njuguna

Landowners in Nairobi’s Eastlands will receive 30,000 title deeds by June this year, the city lands and urban housing department has said.

Another 20,000 titles will be issued later. The lands and urban renewal chief executive, Charles Kerich, said most residents in Eastlands only possessed allotment letters and not title deeds.

ALSO READ: MPs summon Interior CS on Sh3.3b land deal

This, he said, had prevented them from getting access to bank loans.

“The process has already begun in Dandora and other estates. We will hand them out as soon as the five law firms contracted to prepare the leases are through,” said Kerich.

In December last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta said 50,000 title deeds would be issued to Nairobi residents.

In August 2013, former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero issued 4,000 leases to the residents of Umoja I, Umoja II, and Umoja Inner Core who were allocated land without titles by the City Council of Nairobi in the 1970s.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Earlier in the year, Lands Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri was in Mihang’o in Eastlands to try to resolve a long-standing land dispute.