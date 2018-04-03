Toi Market set for big plans Next Story
NSSF security boss arrested over Nakumatt raid Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kenya Railways to open 20 new stations to boost commuter numbers

By Akello Odenyo | Published Tue, April 3rd 2018 at 08:54, Updated April 3rd 2018 at 10:08 GMT +3
Kikuyu Railway Station that was allegedly grabbed by a private developer is under construction. [Photo by Boniface Okendo/Standard]

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya Railways plans to open at least 20 upgraded and new railway stations on Nairobi routes to increase commuter numbers.

The new stations will be put up in places where the trains stop but there are no platforms such as Mwiki. Others, such as Ruiru, will be rehabilitated to modern standards.

ALSO READ: Vehicles to pay to access SGR stations

The project, under the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service Development, is funded by the World Bank and the national government. It is part of the Nairobi Metropolitan Transport Master Plan, which aims to decongest the city.

The modernisation and expansion of underutilised railway transport infrastructure in Nairobi is meant to attract passengers who use road transport, thus reducing congestion on roads.

It is also aimed at creating an efficient and affordable mass rapid transit transport system. This comes at a time when rail transport is once again becoming popular after the launch of the Standard Gauge Railway that ferries passengers between Nairobi and Mombasa.

 In Nairobi, there are regular train services on the Embakasi and Imara Daima routes.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Railways
Standard Gauge Railways
Athanas Maina

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Court orders KRC to settle 26-year debt to Telkom

Court orders KRC to settle 26-year debt to Telkom

Widow moves to court to bar SGR from her 60-acre land

Widow moves to court to bar SGR from her 60-acre land

Questions raised on Kenya Railways land ownership

Questions raised on Kenya Railways land ownership

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited