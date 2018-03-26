Brewers push for war on fake liquor

| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 12:32, Updated March 26th 2018 at 12:41 GMT +3

Government officials visit Naivasha based Mashwa Breweries as part of the ongoing operation targeting to regulate liquor sector.

NAKURU, KENYA: Manufacturers of alcoholic drinks want the national government to do more in weeding out counterfeit products.

The traders said while they had the necessary approvals from relevant Government agencies, some unscrupulous businessmen had been taking advantage by labelling illegal brews in the names of genuine brands.

The traders were speaking at a meeting with a multi-agency unit formed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to fight counterfeits.

The team, comprising officials from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada), Department of Public Health, Anti-Counterfeit Agency and the police are on a countrywide mission to investigate whether alcohol manufacturers are complying with the law.

The team visited several brewing companies in Naivasha over the weekend.



Maurice Kamenderi from Nacada said the visit was meant to ascertain the level of compliance with manufactured drinks as one way of getting rid of counterfeits.

Mr Kamenderi, a senior research officer, was speaking to the press after the team toured Mashwa Breweries.

He praised the brewery for ensuring that all set regulations were followed.

“This is a good example of breweries following the law, especially the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act,” he said.

Mashwa Breweries Operation Manager Francis Karanja said the firm was committed to ensuring that only good quality products reached the market.

He however said they were alarmed by the increasing cases of counterfeits, adding that the firm was making losses trying to follow up its products all the way to the consumers.