Niyi Daniels said block chain would help make records publicly available

Experts believe the new blockchain technology holds the key to warding off corruption, especially in land deals.
Participants at the recent World Blockchain Summit in Nairobi said the technology is likely to create foolproof digital land registries in countries across the world.
ALSO READ: Ministry to close land office for 10 days
Niyi Ayoola-Daniels, founder of Juris Law from Nigeria, said blockchain would help make records publicly available online and eliminate multiple titles for the same piece of land.