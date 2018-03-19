Services offered at registries will not be available at Ardhi House

| Published Mon, March 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 18th 2018 at 20:27 GMT +3

Lands Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri

The Lands Ministry has suspended its operations in Nairobi for two weeks, beginning today.

Consequently, members of the public will not be able to access services at both Nairobi and Central registries including the Records registry and the banking hall.

In a notice issued yesterday, Lands Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri said they stopped all transactions in Nairobi to allow the ministry to roll out a digital platform.

“To ensure efficient and effective administration and management of land resources, the ministry has completed the re-engineering of business processes through an online system called Lands Information Management System. This will reduce turnaround time on service delivery,” Dr Muraguri said.

The PS noted that to achieve a fully digitised environment, the ministry requires that all records are scanned and data is clean for online services.

“This exercise will begin in Nairobi on April 3rd and will be cascaded to all other registries in the country,” Muraguri said.

During this period, all services offered at the registries will not be available at Ardhi House, Nairobi.

“People will now be get services by visiting the Government service portal (www.ecitizen.go.ke),” he said.