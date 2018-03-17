Standard Chartered starts African online banking push in Ivory Coast

| Published Sat, March 17th 2018 at 12:08, Updated March 17th 2018 at 12:21 GMT +3

Standard Chartered launched its first African online-only bank in Ivory Coast on Friday.

Clients of Standard Chartered’s Ivorian bank will be able to open an account in less than 15 minutes and then use an app on their mobile devices to carry out all their banking activities.

“We have been steadily investing in expanding our footprint in Africa over the years, and this will continue to be a priority,” said Sunil Kaushal, Standard Chartered’s Regional CEO, Africa and Middle East.