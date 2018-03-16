ERC talks tough on fuel adulteration

| Published Fri, March 16th 2018 at 10:27, Updated March 16th 2018 at 10:42 GMT +3

Motorist at a fuel pump (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has issued tough warning to petroleum transporters in a strategy aimed at curbing fuel adulteration.

The industry regulator now says that companies whose road tankers will be found transporting adulterated petroleum products or parked in unlicensed petroleum storage facilities shall have their operating licenses revoked.

Further, petroleum road tanker drivers parking vehicles in unlicensed petroleum storage facility or driving carelessly while transporting petroleum products shall be banned from transporting any petroleum products.

In April last year, Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter named Kisumu, Eldoret and Nakuru as the notorious towns for fishy fuel deals.

"Let's do clean business. As a Government, we are going to nab you soon," he said. Keter said the petroleum Bill has delayed in parliament, and that if passed into law, it is going to address the illegalities once and for all.

He said the laws guiding the petroleum sector have been very lenient, which made it easy for accused people to come out easily. "In the new bill, it is proposed that the charge sheet will comprise about 20 counts. This means that if one is found adulterating fuel, they will have it rough," Keter said.

Adulteration is the illegal introduction of foreign substance into motor fuels thereby altering and degrading the quality of the fuels.