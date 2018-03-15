Mombasa based rice importer jailed for two years for sneaking out of Kenya

| Published Thu, March 15th 2018 at 16:49, Updated March 15th 2018 at 16:54 GMT +3

MOMBASA, KENYA: A Mombasa based Pakistani rice importer was on Thursday jailed for two years for visiting Uganda against a High Court order.

Ramesh was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi on Monday after landing from Uganda where he sneaked to on Sunday.

ALSO READ: JKIA named Best Improved African Airport

The prosecution says the travel was a violation of a court order that barred him from leaving Kenyan territory during his investigation for unspecified crimes. In spite of the investigation the court allowed him to remain with his passport which was impounded on Thursday.

Ramesh Kumar who is among the six Pakistanis previously investigated for illegal employment in Kenya, tax evasion and money laundering was Thursday charged for sneaking into Uganda last Sunday and snaking back on Monday morning.

The court sentenced the businessman to a two-year jail term with an alternative of Sh50, 000 for sneaking out of the country on Sunday night against High Court order barring him from leaving the country.