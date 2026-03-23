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Iraqi pro-Iran group extends pause in US embassy attacks

By AFP | Mar. 23, 2026
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Israeli soldiers seen in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel near the Lebanon border on March 22, 2026.[AFP]

An Iran-backed armed group announced on Monday that it would continue its five-day pause on attacking the US embassy in Baghdad.

Since the start of the war in the Middle East, pro-Iran armed groups have claimed responsibility for near-daily attacks on US interests in Iraq and across the region, while strikes have also targeted these groups.

On Thursday, Kataeb Hezbollah, designated a "terrorist organisation" by Washington, said it would stop attacking the Baghdad embassy under certain conditions, including an end to attacks on residential parts of Iraq and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The latter area is a bastion of Lebanon's Hezbollah, which is also Iran-backed and is at war with Israel.

"The deadline given to the embassy of American evil will be extended by an additional five days," Kataeb Hezbollah said in a statement on Monday.

It added that it would respond to "any violations by the enemy accordingly" and inform a mediator of its "response mechanism".

Iraq has been unwillingly drawn into the regional conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Kataeb Hezbollah's announcement comes after a series of overnight strikes targeting a US diplomatic and logistics centre at the Baghdad International Airport.

Late Sunday, three strikes also hit south of Baghdad, with a local emergency crisis cell saying they targeted a stronghold of former paramilitary coalition Hashed al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

A Kataeb Hezbollah official said on condition of anonymity that his group had been targeted.

 

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