Tana River County fires 36 workers

By Hassan Barisa | Published Wed, March 14th 2018 at 07:24, Updated March 14th 2018 at 07:29 GMT +3
Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana (PHOTO: FILE)

TANA RIVER, KENYA: About 36 county government workers have been dismissed following allegations they were hired illegally.

Among those who received letters of dismissal yesterday were procurement officers, clerical officers, drivers and support staff from various departments.

Also targeted were revenue officers and collectors.

Aggrieved workers who spoke to The Standard accused the new county administration of sacking them out of bias and threatened legal action.

But County Secretary Salim Bagana said the affected workers were fired because they were irregularly hired.

"I am directed to convey to you the decision of the County Public Service Board of your services be terminated with effect from May 1, 2018 on account that your appointment was not procedural and did not meet the standard and principal set out in articles 10, 27(4) and 232 of the Constitution" said Mr Bagana in a letter.

