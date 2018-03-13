KFS cracks whip in key staff shake up

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 15:38, Updated March 13th 2018 at 15:41 GMT +3

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has announced key management changes geared at revitalising the organisation’s service delivery capacity.

In the changes announced by KFS Chairman, Mr. Peter Kimathi Kinyua, the organisation has also made history by appointing a career Forester Lady to the organisation’s helm.

Speaking when he announced the Management changes, the KFS Chairman, said the Board had appointed Ms. Monica Kalenda, with immediate effect, as the Acting Chief Conservator of Forests to replace Mr Emilio Mugo who has stepped aside pending investigations.

The appointment of Ms. Kalenda, a seasoned forest resources management expert, Kinyua said, will serve to accelerate ongoing reforms initiated by the KFS board aimed at enhancing forests’ conservation countrywide.

“At KFS we are committed to ensuring that Kenya achieves a more than 15 percent forest cover by the year 2022 by leading efforts to plant more than 170million trees in the next five years and the management changes are geared at providing impetus,” Kinyua assured.

Assisted by a competent management team, Ms Kalenda, he said, will spearhead far reaching reforms on forests management including tree replanting exercises, beefing up security in forest zones, facilitating public education and awareness on forestry and advancing human capacity development through training programmes.

“Following the discussion that has been going on in the Country and the observation that my Board has made during the past one and half years we have been in the office, the following changes are necessary for the Sector to run smoothly,” Kinyua said, adding that, “The Board will remain steadfast in supporting the management team to deliver against their mandate with renewed energy.”

As part of the changes, Ms Kalenda will be deputised by Mr Esau Omollo who retains his Position as the Senior Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests.

Other key appointments include: Charity Munyasia - Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests and Patrick Kariuki- Deputy Chief Conservator Farm and Drylands.

The former Comandant, Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests in charge of Forests Protection and Security, Mr Alex Lemarkoko has been redeployed to serve as the Acting Head of Administration and Human Resources Management. In his place, Mr Wilson Oleleeboo takes over as the Acting Commandant/Head of Forests Protection and Security.

In the Finance and Administration docket, Anastasia Muasya takes over from Patrick Nyaga as the Acting Head of Finance with John Mburu taking over the Head of Procurement and Supply Chain role following the stepping aside of Mr Victor Kobia pending the resolution of ongoing investigations.

To spearhead field services reforms, Mr Ezekiel Korir takes over the Acting Head of Plantation and Enterprise Division replacing Mr Simiyu Wasike while Ms Mary Mwai, Fred Ogombe and Mr. Samuel Gitonga Ihure take over as the Acting Head of Conservation Eastern, Head of Conservation Mau and Central Highland Conservancies respectively.

At the Headquarters, Mr Josephat Ingaji takes over as the Acting Manager Corporate Services, Lucy Kiboi, Acting Senior Manager Support Services. Mrs. Laura C Yego will assume the Acting Corporation Secretary role following the exit of Ms Esther Keige who has been sent on Compulsory Leave.