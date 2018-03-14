Safaricom to reward M-Pesa users

| Published Wed, March 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 13th 2018 at 15:34 GMT +3

Lipa na M-pesa options

Safaricom has launched a new customer reward campaign to boost the usage of the Lipa Na M-Pesa service for retail purchases.

The Lipa Na M-Pesa Cash Back Promotion, which will run for the next two months, will see users who meet their weekly target receive cash rewards ranging from Sh5 to Sh100.

“Customers will now have the opportunity to get some money back once they hit their targets,” said Rita Okuthe, director enterprise business, in a statement Monday.