Britam tops Association of Kenya Insurers fete again

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 10:54, Updated March 13th 2018 at 11:04 GMT +3

Britam building in Nairobi

Britam Life Assurance Company was last Friday named Company of the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) Agents of the Year Awards, which took place in Nairobi on Thursday last week.

Britam Life Assurance has now won the award for the third year in a row despite strong competition from some of its competitors.

ALSO READ: The insurance agent turning meat into a retirement plan

Jubilee Insurance clinched the most improved company of the year award having had 93 qualifying agents compared to last year’s 22 qualifiers. Speaking during the event in Nairobi, AKI Chairman Patrick Tumbo noted that the Integrated Motor Insurance Database System (IMIDS) is now live.

Motor insurance

The technological forum-IMIDS is a reservoir of data designed to provide insights and trends on the motor insurance class of business and it will be available to all the insurance companies.

This will be a key resource when it comes to making key decisions regarding motor insurance and curbing fraud. Tumbo said the event is a celebration of top performing insurance sales agents and companies for the year ended 2017. “A total of 293 insurance sales agents were able to meet the rigorous prerequisite criteria to qualify as top performers in the industry. 67 per cent of the qualifying agents were women.” Other winners at the competition were Anastasia Muthoni from Britam Insurance who was recognised as the agent who brought in the most business.

Mr Samson Muthee from Kenindia Assurance was presented with the Persistency Award, which recognises agents with a good record of business retention over the last three years.