Why you should consider investing in mutual funds Next Story
Gupta firms lose bid to have Bank of Baroda remain in South Africa Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Financial Standard

Britam tops Association of Kenya Insurers fete again

By James Wanzala | Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 10:54, Updated March 13th 2018 at 11:04 GMT +3
Britam building in Nairobi

Britam Life Assurance Company was last Friday named Company of the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) Agents of the Year Awards, which took place in Nairobi on Thursday last week.

Britam Life Assurance has now won the award for the third year in a row despite strong competition from some of its competitors.

ALSO READ: The insurance agent turning meat into a retirement plan

Jubilee Insurance clinched the most improved company of the year award having had 93 qualifying agents compared to last year’s 22 qualifiers. Speaking during the event in Nairobi, AKI Chairman Patrick Tumbo noted that the Integrated Motor Insurance Database System (IMIDS) is now live.

Motor insurance

The technological forum-IMIDS is a reservoir of data designed to provide insights and trends on the motor insurance class of business and it will be available to all the insurance companies.

This will be a key resource when it comes to making key decisions regarding motor insurance and curbing fraud. Tumbo said the event is a celebration of top performing insurance sales agents and companies for the year ended 2017. “A total of 293 insurance sales agents were able to meet the rigorous prerequisite criteria to qualify as top performers in the industry. 67 per cent of the qualifying agents were women.” Other winners at the competition were Anastasia Muthoni from Britam Insurance who was recognised as the agent who brought in the most business.

Mr Samson Muthee from Kenindia Assurance was presented with the Persistency Award, which recognises agents with a good record of business retention over the last three years.

RELATED TOPICS:
Britam
Britam Life Assurance Company
Association of Kenya Insurers
Insurance

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

SMEs get cover for late payments

SMEs get cover for late payments

Challenges facing insurance brokers in Kenya

Challenges facing insurance brokers in Kenya

Insurance brokers warn of extinction of business

Insurance brokers warn of extinction of business

Rogue hospitals to lose NHIF money

Rogue hospitals to lose NHIF money

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial Standard

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited