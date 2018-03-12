Gionee picks Kenya in Africa to lanch S11

| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 11:16, Updated March 12th 2018 at 11:21 GMT +3

Gionee Kenya training manager Clinton Kasuti (right) speaks during the launch of the Gionee S11 Lite smartphone as Whitney Azande from Gionee Kenya office looks on.

NAIROBI, KENYA: Gionee has unveiled its premium smartphone as it increases its presence in Kenya.

The S11 Lite boasts the full-screen display technology which offers wider viewing area for watching movies videos and playing games. The smartphone, the fourth to be launched in Kenya by Gionee, is targeted at trendy mobile phone users in need of a quality budget device.

Gionee Marketing Manager for Kenya Peate Shaw says the S11 Lite, which is retailing at Sh26,999, is dual SIM and camera phone that delivers features and functionalities of a high end smartphone.

The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The rear camera is not just 15megapixel, it has a dual camera on the rear of 15mp +2mp, which enhances the picture quality, making it ideal for selfies.

He said Gionee picked Kenya as the first country to launch the phone in Africa as it has a growing market for smartphones. He said Gionee is developing phones that meet the tastes of Kenyan mobile phone users, especially the young and trendy who love to take photos and play video or movies.

The Gionee S11 has an in-built fingerprint sensor as the primary security feature, along with the host of connectivity options in terms of 3G, 4G, GPS, Wi-Fi Bluetooth capabilities. “The reception of our phones since we entered the Kenyan market in 2016 has been very positive,” said Peate. “We are targeting to have brands for all budgets and increase our market share in Kenya.”

The launch of the S11 Lite comes barely two months after Gionee launched its X1S in December 2018 for mid-range market.

Peate said Gionee is offering smartphone users a combination of advanced technology and enhanced selfie and battery capabilities. The Gionee S11 is available in major towns across the country including, Nakuru, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Kisumu, among others.